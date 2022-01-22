Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

LON:PDL opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.19) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 101.20 ($1.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £169.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($133,715.38).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

