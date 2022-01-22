Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3,139.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 802,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $44.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

