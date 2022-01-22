Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Ping Identity stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

