Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,644 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $70,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $206.91 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $222.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

