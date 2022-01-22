Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Shares of BPIRY opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.