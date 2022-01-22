Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

PBI stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.55. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,413,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after purchasing an additional 574,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,998,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,607,000 after purchasing an additional 204,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

