Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
PBI stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.55. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,413,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after purchasing an additional 574,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,998,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,607,000 after purchasing an additional 204,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
