PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

NYSE PJT opened at $65.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.