Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Barclays

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $134,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

