Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,755 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $156,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $25,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,533,397 shares worth $69,238,499. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

