Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $25.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

