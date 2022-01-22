Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PLBC opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $209.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 36.69%.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $58,918 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. 28.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

