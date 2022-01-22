PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 65,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Shares of CAPL opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.15 million, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 2.14. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 420.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.