PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 374 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after buying an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,189,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 52,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day moving average is $136.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

