PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $156,000 Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,006,000 after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,521,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Green Dot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Dot by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares during the period. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 44.3% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT opened at $33.01 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,921,520. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.