PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,728 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,728 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 31.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 84.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSP. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

