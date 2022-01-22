PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 31.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 77,947.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 43.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

PRDO stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $774.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

