PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 963 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,293,000 after acquiring an additional 228,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,652,000 after buying an additional 7,091,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after buying an additional 547,776 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 931,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 243,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $21.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.