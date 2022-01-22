Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Popular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Popular by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

