PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PWSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

