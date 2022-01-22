Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,781 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $278.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.48. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

