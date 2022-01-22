Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFBC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

