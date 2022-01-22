Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.67.

PRI stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a twelve month low of $130.70 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

