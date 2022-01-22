Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

