Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 81.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

