Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNVR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after buying an additional 2,427,871 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after buying an additional 1,062,934 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after buying an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2,100.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after buying an additional 646,123 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

