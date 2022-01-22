Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE WRE opened at $24.80 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

