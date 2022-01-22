Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,517 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $15,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

