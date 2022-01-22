Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $40,654,518,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after buying an additional 1,061,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after buying an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SFM opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.