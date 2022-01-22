Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $155.43 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,690 shares of company stock worth $2,595,282. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.