PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.81 Million

Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce sales of $63.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.50 million. PROS reported sales of $60.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $250.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.91 million to $250.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.92 million, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $281.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. 216,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.55.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,262 shares of company stock worth $1,920,223 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 8.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PROS by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.