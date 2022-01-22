Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,646,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

