Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,158,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.39. 5,204,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.79 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.