Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $59.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,607.03. 2,774,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,552. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,797.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,868.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,804.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

