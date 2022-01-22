Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $717.69.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $27.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.78. 1,064,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,097. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.32 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $614.96 and a 200 day moving average of $649.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.