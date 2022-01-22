Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $328.62

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.62 ($4.48) and traded as high as GBX 362.80 ($4.95). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 344.20 ($4.70), with a volume of 641,017 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. raised their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.87) to GBX 318 ($4.34) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 380 ($5.18) to GBX 410 ($5.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.87) to GBX 318 ($4.34) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 356.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 328.62. The company has a market capitalization of £873.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

