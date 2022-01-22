PSI Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $3,227,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

