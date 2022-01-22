PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,820,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPX opened at $38.71 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

