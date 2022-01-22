PSI Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56,838.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,992 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 457,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 201,162 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 147.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,473,000.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

