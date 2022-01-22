PSI Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after buying an additional 263,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $515,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $317,000.

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

