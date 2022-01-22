PSI Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $693,140,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $110,173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,250,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE RH opened at $391.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $544.53 and a 200-day moving average of $631.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 1-year low of $391.29 and a 1-year high of $744.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
