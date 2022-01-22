PSI Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $693,140,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $110,173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,250,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH opened at $391.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $544.53 and a 200-day moving average of $631.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 1-year low of $391.29 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.