PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 167 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average of $219.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

