Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,060 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

