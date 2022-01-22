Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.