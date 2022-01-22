Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

SHOO stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

