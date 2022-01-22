Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

