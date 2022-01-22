Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,390 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,804,000 after purchasing an additional 81,443 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $581.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $435.77 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.97.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $783.56.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

