Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,227 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after buying an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

