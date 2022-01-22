Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,570 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Ameris Bancorp worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after acquiring an additional 246,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.29 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.