Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 87,520 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 488,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.60 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

