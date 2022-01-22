PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

